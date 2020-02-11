CLT schools get another boost from Tepper, Panthers, Belk

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will get another big boost from the David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation, the John M. Belk Endowment, and the Carolina Panthers.

In a joint announcement on Tuesday from Bank of America Stadium, Tepper said the partnership will provide $120,000 worth of school supplies to elementary classrooms in 17 schools throughout CMS. 800 classrooms are expected to benefit

The partnership between the organizations had already planned to provide more than 15,000 backpacks and school supplies to students at the beginning of the school year.

60 CMS teachers were invited to attend Tuesday's announcement at the stadium.