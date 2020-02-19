Driver involved in fiery crash continues to improve

article

Ryan Newman continues his improvement from a fiery crash that occurred during Monday's conclusion of the Daytona 500.

Newman remains hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach but Roush Fenway racing, owner of Newman's No. 6 car, posted a picture of Newman with his two children.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," Roush said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

Newman's crash involved NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie. The No. 6 car flipped over and went airborne, and eventually caught fire.