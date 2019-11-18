Duke climbs to No. 1 in latest men's basketball poll

article

The Blue Devils received 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.

Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote.

Kentucky moved up to No. 1 last week after knocking off top-ranked Michigan State to open the season. The Wildcats fell flat a day later, losing 67-64 to unranked Evansville in Lexington and dropped to No. 9 in this week's poll.

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (52) 4-0 1608 2

2. Louisville (8) 4-0 1501 4

3. Michigan St. (4) 2-1 1496 3

4. Kansas 2-1 1389 5

5. North Carolina 3-0 1262 6

6. Maryland 3-0 1240 7

7. Virginia (1) 3-0 1232 9

8. Gonzaga 4-0 1227 8

9. Kentucky 2-1 1110 1

10. Ohio St. 3-0 1006 16

11. Oregon 4-0 998 14

12. Texas Tech 3-0 947 11

13. Seton Hall 3-1 837 12

14. Arizona 4-0 644 19

15. Utah St. 4-0 619 17

16. Memphis 3-1 574 13

17. Villanova 2-1 560 10

18. Xavier 4-0 463 21

19. Auburn 4-0 420 22

20. Tennessee 3-0 402 --

21. VCU 4-0 365 --

22. Texas 4-0 238 --

23. Colorado 2-0 208 25

24. Baylor 2-1 179 24

25. Washington 2-1 150 20

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.