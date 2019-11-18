Expand / Collapse search

Duke climbs to No. 1 in latest men's basketball poll

Duke Blue Devils
Associated Press
Tre Jones #3 of the Duke Blue Devils tries to get past Justin Roberts #2 of the Georgia State Panthers during the second half during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. ( Getty Images )

The Blue Devils received 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.

Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote.

Kentucky moved up to No. 1 last week after knocking off top-ranked Michigan State to open the season. The Wildcats fell flat a day later, losing 67-64 to unranked Evansville in Lexington and dropped to No. 9 in this week's poll.

                           Record   Pts Prv
 1. Duke (52)          4-0   1608   2
 2. Louisville (8)     4-0   1501   4
 3. Michigan St. (4)   2-1   1496   3
 4. Kansas             2-1   1389   5
 5. North Carolina     3-0   1262   6
 6. Maryland           3-0   1240   7
 7. Virginia (1)       3-0   1232   9
 8. Gonzaga            4-0   1227   8
 9. Kentucky           2-1   1110   1
10. Ohio St.           3-0   1006  16
11. Oregon             4-0    998  14
12. Texas Tech         3-0    947  11
13. Seton Hall         3-1    837  12
14. Arizona            4-0    644  19
15. Utah St.           4-0    619  17
16. Memphis            3-1    574  13
17. Villanova          2-1    560  10
18. Xavier             4-0    463  21
19. Auburn             4-0    420  22
20. Tennessee          3-0    402   --
21. VCU                4-0    365   --
22. Texas              4-0    238   --
23. Colorado           2-0    208  25
24. Baylor             2-1    179  24
25. Washington         2-1    150  20

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.