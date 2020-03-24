End of an era: Panthers release Cam Newton

article

It's the end of an era.

Cam Newton, the Panthers franchise quarterback for the last nine seasons, has been released by the organization, the Panthers made it official on Tuesday.

Newton was under a five-year, $125 million contract including $60 million guaranteed. He was due approximately $20 million next season but there were reports the Panthers could save about $19 million in cap space by cutting him.

"Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas," general manager Marty Hurney said. "Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He's the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization."

The Panthers recently signed Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal.

Related: Cam Newton is a fan of Nick Kosir's #Dripchronicles

Newton has been plagued by injuries recently including one that ended with a shoulder surgery on his throwing arm and a lisfranc foot injury.

Advertisement

"Do not try and play me," Newton tweeted last week after the Panthers announced Newton was free to talk to other teams during free agency.

He led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 earning regular season NFL MVP honors.

The Panthers selected Newton No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.