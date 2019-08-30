Graham Gano placed on injured reserve

article

The Panthers announced Friday that they have placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve with a left leg injury.

Per NFL rules, Gano will not be eligible to return at any point in 2019 because he was not included on the 53-man roster the Panthers are preparing to turn in before Saturday's deadline.

Gano missed the last four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant leg. The 32-year-old kicked early in training camp but was sidelined after experiencing soreness again in his leg.