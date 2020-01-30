Greg Olsen leaving the Carolina Panthers, team announces

article

Panthers star player and tight end Greg Olsen is leaving Carolina after nine seasons, the team announced Thursday.

The team sent out a statement saying they came to a mutual agreement with Olsen to part ways.

"Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with (general manager) Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organization. The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now," Olsen said.

The 34-year-old offensive lineman says he's leaving the team to pursue other opportunities, saying "he's not ruling anything out."

Regardless of what path we choose, I will always be a Carolina Panther."

The veteran of 13 seasons ranks fifth all-time among tight ends in both catches, with 718, and yards, with 8,444.

"A leader, great teammate, unbelievable family man and true professional," owner David Tepper said of the two-time finalist for Walter Peyton Man of the Year.

Olsen became a titan on and off the field, leading in the locker room and earning the nickname 'Mr. Reliable' after coming through time and time again.

Olsen and his wife Kara have had a huge impact on the Charlotte community, with efforts such as the HEARTest Yard Program to provide services and support for families facing similar challenges.

"Greg and Kara's work in the community continues to positively impact so many families in our city and the Carolinas," Tepper said.