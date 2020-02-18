Greg Olsen signing $7 million deal with Seattle Seahawks, NFL announces

article

Former Panther Greg Olsen is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks for a whopping $7 million, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Sources sya Olsen is looking at a guaranteed $5.5 million from Seattle. The tight end visited and negotiated with Buffalo and Washington as well, but decided he felt most comfortable with the Seahawks.

Olsen hasn't made any statements concerning the deal and the Seahawks have yet to make a formal announcement. Check back for updates on this story.