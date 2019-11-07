Harrah's Cherokee Casinos announce partnership with Carolina Panthers

article

Casino and resort brand Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos has become an Official Sponsor of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in a five-year deal.

The new agreement will see Harrah’s Cherokee provide top-tier prizes for the new, free to play Panthers Pick’em game. Panthers Pick’em is a new experience, offered within the Panthers mobile app, officials said.

"Fans are able to predict game action and results for the opportunities to get points and win fantastic prizes, including weekend stays at Harrah’s Cherokee," officials said. "The partnership also gives Harrah's Cherokee naming rights to Champions Village, the Panther's premier pregame hospitality, as well as rights within the 5 th Quarter,’ the Panthers post-game fan watch party."

“We are delighted to launch Panthers Pick’em this season, offering a new way to engage with Panthers games and that Harrah’s Cherokee is offering unique prizes for fans," Vice President of Business Development for the Carolina Panthers Paul McGoohan said in a released statement on Thursday.

"We are excited to begin this partnership with the Carolina Panthers," said Brooks Robinson, Regional Senior Vice President and General Manager for Harrah's Cherokee Casinos in a released statement. "With opportunities that include naming rights to Champions Village, sponsoring the 5th Quarter and more we can be part of the game-day experience for Panthers fans. That's exciting!"

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos is owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and operated by resort operator Caesars Entertainment. The casino and resort is located in North Carolina.