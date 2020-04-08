Harris Teeter begins limiting customers inside stores, effective Wednesday

article

Beginning Wednesday, April 8, Harris Teeter will limit the number of customers to 50 percent of building code capacity to further support physical distancing in its stores to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Store associates will monitor the number of customers to ensure the capacity limit is maintained.

The capacity limit is in addition to measures Harris Teeter has already established to promote physical distancing, including:

- The installation of plexiglass protective shields at check stands

- Customer service and pharmacy counters

- Floor decals at checkout and signage throughout the store