Hornets clear cap space, waive MKG and Marvin Williams

article

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams were both waived by the Hornets on Saturday, General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced.

Kidd-Gilchrist, who played his entire career in Charlotte, was drafted when the organization was the Bobcats as the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

COMPLETE HORNETS COVERAGE

Williams spent 15 years in the league, six in the Queen City, and signed with the Hornets in 2014. He was drafted as the No. 2 pick overall in the 2005 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks after playing one season in Chapel Hill.

Williams ranks third all-time in franchise history with 681 three-pointers. He played in 41 games this season and averaged 6.7 PPG and 3.4 RPG.

Meanwhile, Kidd-Gilchrist has played in only 12 games this year. MKG was set to make $13 million this season while Williams stood to earn $15 million, according to BasketballReference.com.

The NBA trade deadline was this past Thursday. NBA All-Star weekend takes place this upcoming weekend in Chicago.