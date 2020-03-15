Hornets players unite to support franchise's hourly employees

article

In light of the NBA season being suspended indefinitely, the Charlotte Hornets organization and team players are uniting to make sure part-time employees who are on an hourly salary are getting some compensation.

The Hornets are establishing a fund to provide financial assistance to part-time employees that have been affected by the loss of games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Payments from the fund will assist more than 500 part-time employees. The employees serve in various capacities including ushers, ticket takers, box office attendants, public safety officers and retail staff, among others.