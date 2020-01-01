'I’m ready to work!' Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera officially named head coach of Washington Redskins

article

The Washington Redskins on New Year's Day announced Ron Rivera as the team’s official new head coach.

“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.,” said Dan Snyder, Washington Redskins Owner. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”

With more than 20 years of coaching experience, Rivera is a passionate and skilled leader who has earned the respect of his players, coaching staff and the community, NFL officials said. He most recently served as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons, where he led the team to three straight divisional titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

REPORT: WASHINGTON REDSKINS MAKE RON RIVERA THEIR NEW HEAD COACH IN 5-YEAR DEAL

Rivera was also recognized twice as the NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press, in 2013 and in 2015.

“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” said Rivera. “After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work.”

Advertisement

Rivera began his NFL career as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears in 1984 and became a Super Bowl champion in his second season when the Bears beat the New England Patriots 46–10 in Super Bowl XX. Following nine seasons as a player, Rivera went on to be a TV analyst covering the Bears and college football. Rivera began his coaching career in 1996, ultimately serving on the coaching staffs of the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers and Carolina Panthers where he earned the respect of players, coaches and fans alike thanks to his football prowess and his dedication to his players, both on and off the field.

In college, Rivera was a consensus All-American linebacker, at the University of California Berkeley, leading the Golden Bears in tackles in his last three years. He once held Cal's all-time sack and career tackles records and still holds the record for most tackles for loss in a season, set in 1983. Rivera was inducted into the Cal Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.