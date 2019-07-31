Is the end near for Bank of America Stadium?

article

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made some significant comments to the media on Wednesday regarding the growth of Uptown Charlotte and breaking ground on a new stadium, preferably in Charlotte within the next ten years, he said.

At training camp on Wednesday in Spartanburg, Tepper touched on a variety of topics.

PANTHERS PARKING JUST GOT A LOT EASIER

"Charlotte should be the sports and entertainment capital of the Carolinas," he proclaimed surrounded by reporters at Wofford College. "It's in the center of the Carolinas, it's untapped territory."

Tepper said building a new stadium would be a part of that. A retractable roof would add to the stadium's allure to host a wide variety of events including concerts and potentially bringing an MLS team to Charlotte.

"It's gonna be with the city. We can't do stuff by ourselves. It's hard. You have to change zoning and other stuff."

He touched on college basketball and the NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

"How the heck can you not have a Final Four in North Carolina when Indianapolis has one every year?"

As for the Panthers franchise, NFL revenue stream is split among the 32 teams. Revenue can be defined as parking, stadium merchandise, concessions, and ticket purchases. A big theme with new sports stadiums is luxury suites, which revenue does not have to be shared with the NFL and the Panthers could keep. If a new stadium is built, expect luxury suites to play a prominent role.

In 2013 Forbes reported the Redskins, Giants, and Cowboys each generated at least $75 million in revenue from luxury suites and that number is sure to have significantly increased since then.

Each of the 32 NFL teams received nearly $9 Billion in league revenue sharing at the end of last season, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

Tepper also alluded to using tax money to help build a new stadium. Considering Tepper is the richest owner in the NFL, taxpayers and North Carolinians may have a problem with that.

Personal Seat Licenses, also known as PSL's, is another way for teams to generate significant revenue that does not get shared with the league. For example, the PSL for one nose bleed seat at the top of the new MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands was $2,000. You do the math. Imagine what the PSL was for a front row seat, and that's before you're even allowed to buy the season ticket.

Bank of America Stadium seats 75,000 and was built in 1996 at a cost of $248 million.

In contrast, the new state-of-the-art Atlanta Falcons football stadium cost $1.6 billion, paid for in part by tax money.

The Falcons have become a model franchise recently for big events. Since its inception two years ago, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted the NCAA Football National Championship, the 2016 Super Bowl, and will host the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four.

Bank of America Stadium currently has close to 160 luxury suites with an average cost of $25,000 for each suite, which would equate to $4 million per game. The Panthers have 8 home games this fall.

Adding a second level of luxury suites would double that revenue to almost $70 million annually and that would just be profits solely from the luxury suites alone. Not bad.

It's also easy to understand why the NFL wants to expand the season from 16 games to 18.

FOX 46 will be covering training camp and 11 Panthers games can be seen this season including the season opener against Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, and the LA Rams on September 8th, on your home for Panthers football, FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY.

RELATED