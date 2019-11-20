Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR champion, to retire after 2020 season

article

Jimmie Johnson, one of the most decorated champions in stock-car racing, announced the endpoint of his full-time driving career Wednesday, indicating that 2020 will mark his final season in the NASCAR Cup Series, according to a report by NASCAR.

Johnson has spent his entire career with the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet operation, which he has called home since his premier series debut in 2001.

He announced the news with a heartfelt video on Twitter.

According to authorities with NASCAR, Johnson has won seven titles in NASCAR’s top division, tied for the most all-time with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty — both members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.

The 44-year-old driver ranks in a tie for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time win list, his 83 victories equaling the total of Cale Yarborough.

