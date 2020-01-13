Knights hire former major leaguer, local as new manager

article

The Charlotte Knights have announced the hiring of new team manager Wes Helms on Monday.

Helms is the 22nd manager in franchise history.

A native of Gastonia, Helms had a 13-year career from 1998-2011 in the majors with stints with the Braves, Brewers, Phillies, and Marlins. He spent five years with the Marlins and four in Atlanta.

Helms, 43, attended Ashbrook High School. He was selected in the 10th round of the 1994 MLB June Amateur Draft. He spent 2019 in the Chicago White Sox organization with the Double-A Birmingham Barons. He also managed within the Phillies organization.

During his career he played third and first base and had a career batting average of .265.

Helms replaces Mark Grudzielanek, who had managed the Knights for the past three years.