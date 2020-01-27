Kobe Bryant will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, chairman says

article

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with eight others in the hills northwest of Los Angeles, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for 2020, according to Chairman Jerry Colangelo.

Colangelo, who is also managing director of USA basketball, spoke with NBA TV on Sunday following the news of Bryant’s sudden death.

The 41-year-old died that morning after a private helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash, along with seven other passengers. In December, Bryant was announced as one of the nominees for the 2020 class.

As Colangelo reflected on Bryant’s legacy, he discussed inducting him into the Hall of Fame. He said he will be meeting with the Hall of Fame committee in Dallas on Wednesday to go through the candidates.

“Obviously, the result of whatever names come out of that – he was going to be a first-ballot guy. There’s no doubt in my mind, he’s going to be honored. He’s going into the Hall of Fame,” Colangelo said.

Finalists for the 2020 class will be announced on Feb. 14 during All-Star weekend and the official class is announced in April. The induction ceremony takes place on Aug. 29 in Massachusetts.