Kyle Allen expected to start again as QB for Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday that Kyle Allen will likely start as quarterback for the team on Sunday, Oct. 6 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars as Cam Newton continues to recover from a foot injury.

This past Sunday, Christian McCaffrey accounted for the Panthers' only touchdown with a three-yard rush shortly before halftime, yet Allen did enough through the air to keep the Texans honest and overcome his three fumbles.

The second-year quarterback took three sacks and officially was hit five times overall, but he hung tough and ultimately helped lead two shorter fourth-quarter scoring drives, the second aided by a short field after a turnover.

Allen connected with six different pass catchers on the afternoon, and he relied an inordinate amount on McCaffrey, who proved an excellent outlet option on 10 occasions.

"Allen has plenty to clean up in terms of ball security, but he should continue under center in a Week 5 home tilt against the Jaguars with Cam Newton (foot) expected to miss that contest," the Carolina Panthers said in a statement.