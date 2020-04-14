Larson fired after sponsors drop NASCAR driver over slur

article

Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used N-word during virtual race.

Larson was caught using a racial slur during a live stream of an online car race he was competing in on Sunday night.

NASCAR's Larson suspended for racial slur overheard during virtual race

Larson had joined several NASCAR stars and other simulation racers in an unofficial iRacing event organized by Landon Cassill on a virtual version of the historic oval track in Monza, Italy, which hasn’t been used for real racing in decades.