'Let's get it!' Stephen Curry starting new travel basketball team in Charlotte

Six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry, who grew up in the Queen City playing AAU basketball for the Charlotte Stars, now wants to give other Charlotte-area kids to chance to do the same exact thing.

Curry announced on Twitter Wednesday that he's starting a new travel basketball program, called Team Curry, this spring. The team will play on the Under Armour Association travel circuit and feature boys and girls teams at 15U, 16U, and 17U.

The teams will be run by Pro Skills Basketball, which has operated teams in Charlotte since 2009.

Pro Skills was co-founded by former Davidson players Logan Kosmalsk and Brendan Winters. Like Winters and Kosmalski, Curry is a former Davidson player.

"The mission of PSB Club Teams is to prepare players for the next level of their basketball careers, whether that be elementary, middle, high school, or college while simultaneously teaching them life lessons that will lead to success in anything they do, on or off the court. The PSB Club Team vision is to change the win-at-all-costs, negative youth basketball environment to a healthier, more positive environment through a focus on teaching, coaching, and learning. Our values are represented in our F.O.C.U.S. acronym of “life-lessons” that we strive to teach our players in practices and games. F.O.C.U.S. stands for fundamentals, overcome, competition, unity, and sacrifice."

Eligible players for Team Curry will come from North Carolina and bordering states, per NCAA rules.

