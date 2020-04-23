Live Updates: NFL holds for first-ever virtual draft

LIVE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

We’re providing livestream updates and analysis throughout round one of the NFL Draft in the video player above — and text play-by-play and context for the latest selections from your favorite teams in the live blog below.

Here’s a blow-by-blow breakdown of the first-round picks:

Round 1, Pick 32: Kansas City – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 5-7, 207, LSU

Strengths: Shifty with great balance.

Weaknesses: So-so speed, especially for his size.

Fact: Had 55 receptions for 453 yards last season.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 31: Minnesota – Jeff Gladney, 5-10, 191, TCU (from San Francisco)

Strengths: Quick and fierce.

Weaknesses: Size could limit him to slot.

Fact: Led the Big 12 with 14 passes broken up in 12 games.

Round 1, Pick 30: Miami – Noah Igbinoghene, 5-10, 198, Auburn

From Auburn Athletics: Returning starter at cornerback with 42 tackles, 7 PBU for season. He was a preseason all-SEC 2nd team (Phil Steele), 3rd team (Athlon); Paul Hornung Award watch list.

Round 1, Pick 29: Tennessee –Isaiah Wilson, 6-6, 350, Georgia

Strengths: Ideal size and build.

Weaknesses: Fundamentals and technique have a ways to go.

Fact: Two-year starter at right tackle who redshirted as a freshman.

Round 1, Pick 28: Baltimore – Patrick Queen, 6-0, 229, LSU

Strengths: Speed and athleticism make him valuable in coverage or blitzing.

Weaknesses: Size makes him more of a chaser against the run.

Fact: Defensive player of the game in the national championship against Clemson.

Baltimore — which had the NFL’s best record in the regular season — took LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th pick.

Round 1, Pick 27: Seattle – Jordyn Brooks, 6-0, 240, Texas Tech

From TexasTech.com: Closed his Red Raider career as one of the top linebackers in the country putting together one of the best seasons by a Red Raider in school history. He’s one of 16 players and one of five seniors named to the captains circle leading up to the season. He was limited due to injury during the last part of his senior season.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 26: Green Bay – Jordan Love, 6-4, 224, Utah State (from Miami)

Strengths: Big and talented arm. Tall, smooth athlete.

Weaknesses: Telegraphs some throws and will bail out of workable pockets at times.

Fact: TD-to-INT ratio went from 32:6 in 2018 to 20:17 last season.

Green Bay has a likely Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The Packers now have perhaps his successor, Utah State’s Jordan Love.

After trading up with Miami to go from 30th to 26th, the Packers pulled off probably the most stunning move of the first round.

Love is a developmental project compared to the other three quarterbacks taken earlier — LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. And remember that Rodgers, now 36, sat behind Brett Favre early in his career.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 25: San Francisco – Brandon Aiyuk, 6-0, 205, Arizona State (from Minnesota)

Strengths: Dangerous after the catch.

Weaknesses: Needs to play stronger in traffic.

Fact: Missed the Senior Bowl after abdominal injury.

San Francisco made a deal and moved up six positions by trading with Minnesota, and at No. 25 added a receiver to a group that lost veteran Emmanuel Sanders in free agency. Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk was the pick, while the Vikings moved down to 31st overall.

Round 1, Pick 24: New Orleans – Cesar Ruiz, 6-2, 307, Michigan

Strengths: Solid build. Plays smart and instinctive.

Weaknesses: Quickness is lacking.

Fact: Started the final 31 games of his career.

The New Orleans Saints fortified the interior of their offensive line, taking Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 23: LA Chargers – Kenneth Murray, 6-2, 241, Oklahoma (from New England)

Strengths: Sideline-to-sideline playmaker.

Weaknesses: Can fly out of position and into bad angles.

Fact: Had 17 tackles for loss and four sacks and four pass breakups in 14 starts.

The Chargers traded up, taking the 23rd pick from New England and selecting Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, who had 17 tackles for loss, including four sacks last season.

Round 1, Pick 22: Minnesota – Justin Jefferson, 6-1, 202, LSU

Strengths: Dominated from the slot with great body control.

Weaknesses: Size and strength weren’t tested much in LSU’s offense.

Fact: Led major college football with 111 catches last year for 1,540 yards.

The Minnesota Vikings filled the hole left by the trade of Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for this pick by selecting LSU’s Justin Jefferson, who had 111 catches last season for the national champions.

Round 1, Pick 21: Philadelphia – Jalen Reagor, 5-11, 194, TCU

Strengths: Speed to get deep and shiftiness to turn short plays into long gains.

Weaknesses: Can get pushed around in coverage.

Fact: The son of former Texas Tech star and longtime NFL defensive lineman Montae Reagor.

Philadelphia started a little run on wide receivers.

The Eagles filled their need for a receiver by taking Jalen Reagor from TCU with the 21st overall pick. Reagor, whose father Montae was a defensive lineman in the NFL who won a Super Bowl with the Colts, is a speedster and skilled punt returner.

He had a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore in 2018, but his production fell off in 2019 because of injuries and inconsistent quarterback play.

Round 1, Pick 20: Jacksonville – K’Lavon Chaisson, 6-3, 254, LSU

Strengths: Explosive and agile with speed to run down plays.

Weaknesses: Injuries cost him most of 2018 and some of 2019 and left him with an unrefined game.

Fact: Led the national champions in tackles for loss (13 1-2) last season.

Jacksonville’s second pick was K’lavon Chaisson, a dynamic linebacker from national champion LSU. He led the Tigers in tackles for loss (13 1-2) last season, but has an injury history.

Round 1, Pick 19: Las Vegas – Damon Arnette, 6-0, 195, Ohio State

Arnette was projected to be a pick in the second round. According to NFL.com, he considered leaving for the NFL after his junior season but after conversations with his coaches and former Buckeye and NFL receiver Cris Carter, decided to hang tight in Columbus for one more year. Arnette finished his career with a second-team All-Big Ten performance (35 tackles, one for loss, one interception, eight pass breakups in 13 starts) for the College Football Playoff participants, per NFL.com.

The Raiders, moments after being told by Commissioner Roger Goodell that the 2022 draft will be staged in Las Vegas, might have gone gambling at No. 19. They took Damon Arnette, the No. 2 cornerback at Ohio State behind third overall selection Jeff Okudah.

Round 1, Pick 18: Miami – Austin Jackson, 6-4, 322, USC

Strengths: Long arms and light on his feet.

Weaknesses: High upside, but very raw.

Fact: Turns 21 in August, making him one of the youngest players available in the draft.

Miami added some protection up front for Tagovailoa with Southern California tackle Austin Jackson. At 6-foot-4, 322, he has long arms and is light on his feet. He’s also only 20 years old, one of the youngest players available in the draft.

Round 1, Pick 17: Dallas – CeeDee Lamb, 6-1, 195, Oklahoma

Strengths: Game-breaking elusiveness after the catch.

Weaknesses: Will have to develop quickness off the line to beat press coverage.

Fact: All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist last season.

Dallas bolstered an already strong receiving unit that includes Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup by taking Oklahoma playmaker CeeDee Lamb, another All-American. Lamb was a Biletnikoff Award finalist last season.

Round 1, Pick 16: Atlanta – A.J. Terrell, 6-1, 195, Clemson

Strengths: Tall and steady with excellent speed.

Weaknesses: Lean lower body. Could be more aggressive.

Fact: Had a pick-6 in the 2018 College Football Playoff championship against Alabama and then got picked on by LSU in last year’s title game.

Atlanta, desperate to upgrade the defense, took matters to the halfway point by grabbing cornerback A.J. Terrell of Clemson.

Round 1, Pick 15: Denver – Jerry Jeudy, 6-1, 193, Alabama

Strengths: Smooth and polished route runner with excellent burst.

Weaknesses: Slim build lacks strength.

Fact: Caught 26 touchdown passes, second behind only Amari Cooper in Alabama history.

A second Crimson Tide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, was taken by Denver, at No. 15, perhaps hoping to emulate the fast-paced Super Bowl champion Chiefs who dominate the AFC West.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 14: San Francisco – Javon Kinlaw, 6-5, 324, South Carolina (from Tampa Bay)

Strengths: Long, athletic and powerful as a pass rusher.

Weaknesses: More tools than consistent technique.

Fact: First-team All-American

San Francisco selected Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina. That made five defensive linemen in the first round of the past six drafts for the 49ers, who last month traded DT DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for the pick they dealt to the Bucs.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 13: Tampa Bay – Tristan Wirfs, 6-5, 320, Iowa (from San Francisco)

Strengths: Rare athleticism for his size.

Weaknesses: Arm length is less than ideal.

Fact: Ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

It took until the 13th spot before a trade was made, Tampa Bay moving up one slot to get tackle Tristan Wirfs of Iowa to help protect new/old QB Tom Brady.

Round 1, Pick 12: Las Vegas – Henry Ruggs III, 5-11, 188, Alabama

Strengths: Elite speed and acceleration.

Weaknesses: His game is somewhat limited but what he does well is hard to find.

Fact: Almost 25% of his 98 career receptions went for touchdowns (24).

Round 1, Pick 11: NY Jets – Mekhi Becton, 6-7, 365, Louisville

Strengths: Huge and nimble for his size.

Weaknesses: Technique needs to be refined.

Fact: Has 7-foot wingspan.

Sam Darnold has a protector.

Louisville’s massive but quick Mekhi Becton, who at 6-foot-7, 365 pounds ran a 5.1-second 40 at the scouting combine, is headed to the Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas promised he would find a target and a blocker for his third-year quarterback. Becton, who went 11th overall, has a 7-foot wingspan.

The first pick in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders was next and made plenty of sense. Coach Jon Gruden loves speed, and in Henry Ruggs III of Alabama, he has a burner who finds the end zone.

Get this: Ruggs, who has run a 4.27 40, has 24 touchdown receptions in 98 career catches.

Round 1, Pick 10: Cleveland – Jedrick Wills, 6-4, 312, Alabama

Strengths: Plays smart and mean.

Weaknesses: Lacks ideal size.

Fact: Allowed one sack in 39 college games, playing exclusively at right tackle.

After signing right tackle Jack Conklin as a free agent, the Cleveland Browns added a bookend in the draft with Alabama’s Jedrick Wills.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield must be smiling at those moves.

How good a pass protector is Wills? He allowed one sack in 39 college games, playing exclusively at right tackle. Of course, the Crimson Tide had a left-handed QB, Tua Tagovailoa, so Wills was protecting the blind side.

Look for him to move to the left side and do the same for Mayfield.

Round 1, Pick 9: Jacksonville – CJ Henderson, 6-1, 204, Florida

Strengths: Burst to make up ground.

Weaknesses: Locating and playing the ball can be spotty.

Fact: Ankle injury limited him to nine games last season, but still had 11 passes broken up.

C.J. Henderson doesn’t have to go very far for his pro football job.

The Florida cornerback was selected ninth overall by Jacksonville. The Jaguars are seeking a solid coverage guy after trading Jalen Ramsey to the Rams last year.

Henderson has good size at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, and is very quick. He covered the top wideouts the Gators played and usually dominated when healthy — an ankle injury limited him to nine games last season, but he still had 11 passes broken up.

Round 1, Pick 8: Arizona – Isaiah Simmons, 6-4, 238, Clemson

Strengths: Maybe the best athlete in the draft. The perfect modern defender, capable of playing three or four positions.

Weaknesses: Ummmmm?

Fact: ACC defensive player of the year and a finalist for three national defensive player of the year awards (Bednarik, Nargurski, Lott IMPACT)

The Arizona Cardinals picked Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick, grabbing maybe the most versatile defensive player available.

Simmons was the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker last year, but he was used in numerous positions for the Tigers. He lined up at safety, slot corner and edge rusher at times. He has defensive back speed at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds.

Round 1, Pick 7: Carolina – Derrick Brown, 6-5, 326, Auburn

Strengths: Elite size and strength that demands double teams — which he can beat.

Weaknesses: Agility could limit him as a pass rusher.

Fact: Finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and Outland Trophy (best lineman).

The Carolina Panthers selected Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the seventh overall selection.

Brown returned for his senior year and was a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and Outland Trophy (best lineman) last season and considered the clear top interior defensive lineman available.

The selection is the first for a new regime with Carolina as coach Matt Rhule looks to rebuild. The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Brown could be the anchor of the defense going forward.

Round 1, Pick 6: LA Chargers – Justin Herbert, 6-6, 236, Oregon

Strengths: Ideal size and a good athlete.

Weaknesses: Spotty touch. His passes often sail when he lets loose.

Fact: Surprisingly returned for his senior year to his hometown school and increased his completion percentage from 59.4 percent to 66.8.

Oregon’s Justin Herbert became the third quarterback selected in this year’s NFL draft, going sixth overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert had a strong postseason, including a terrific Senior Bowl week that raised his stock. At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, he has the size the pros like, and he’s a good athlete. But he also is not as accurate passing as he’ll need to be.

Los Angeles had a burning hole at quarterback after letting go of long-time starter Philip Rivers. Plus, the Chargers plan to move into a new stadium and could use someone to help sell tickets.

A former sixth-stringer for the Ducks, he comes from a football-playing family going back to his grandfathers.

Round 1, Pick 5: Miami – Tua Tagovailoa, 6-0, 217, Alabama

Strengths: Quick release, with excellent mid-range accuracy and nimble feet.

Weaknesses: Coming off a serious hip injury.

Fact: Threw 76 touchdown passes in 24 starts the past two seasons.

Round 1, Pick 4: NY Giants – Andrew Thomas, 6-5, 315, Georgia

Strengths: Strong hands and the ability to play either side of the line.

Weaknesses: Can get off-balance and heavy on his feet.

Fact: Three-year starter and All-American last season.

Round 1, Pick 3: Detroit – Jeff Okudah, 6-1, 205, Ohio State

Strengths: Tall, smooth and physical. Plays well in multiple coverages.

Weaknesses: Getting off blocks in run support.

Fact: Will become the 11th Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round since 1999.

The Detroit Lions grabbed the highest-rated cornerback in this year’s draft by taking All-American Jeff Okudah of Ohio State.

Okudah was the second Buckeye taken early, third overall and one spot behind edge rusher Chase Young to Washington. The top overall selection, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, previously played at Ohio State.

A smooth and physical presence on the corner, Okudah can handle all sorts of coverages. He became the 11th Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round since 1999. He figures to start in a division featuring opposing receivers Davante Adams and Adam Thielen.

Round 1, Pick 2: Washington – Chase Young, 6-foot-5, 264, Ohio State

Strengths: Prototype build and athleticism of an All-Pro pass rusher.

Weaknesses: Could use more variety in his pass rush moves, but no reason why that won’t come.

Fact: Led the nation in sacks with 16 1-2 and forced fumbles with six last season, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Round 1, Pick 1: Cincinnati – Joe Burrow, 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, LSU

Strengths: Accuracy, poise and athleticism, plus the ability to command an offense.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have the biggest arm.

Fact: The Heisman Trophy winner almost doubled his 2018 passing yards per game (222.6) in 2019

(429.2).

No surprise atop this NFL draft as the Cincinnati Bengals have selected Joe Burrow, quarterback of national champion LSU, as the centerpiece of yet another rebuilding job.

Burrow, the third straight Heisman Trophy winner taken with the first overall selection, joins a team that went 2-14 in 2019 under first-year head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals scored 279 points last season, third worst in the league, and also ranked 30th in total offense.

The previous time Cincinnati grabbed a Heisman quarterback to open the draft, it was Southern California’s Carson Palmer in 2003. Palmer led the Bengals to the playoffs twice.

In his spectacular season, Burrow threw for 60 — yes, 60 — touchdowns with only six interceptions. The Tigers beat six top 10 teams on their way to the national title

7:00 p.m. ET: Carolina Draft Party Live

6:45 p.m. ET Update:

ESPN analyst Todd McShay said he won’t be part of the network’s broadcast of the NFL draft because he’s recovering from the coronavirus.

McShay said in a statement that he’d be back and thanked the tireless work of health care workers and first-responders, calling them “truly our nation’s heroes.”

Because of the pandemic, this year’s draft will be held remotely and broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

The first round is Thursday night and McShay, who has been at ESPN since 2006, was slated to be part of ABC’s prime-time network coverage.

6:00 p.m. ET Update:

Six teams are scheduled to sit out the first round of the NFL draft, though that could be a mirage.

The Colts, Rams, Texans, Bills, Bears and Steelers don’t own opening-round picks after previous trades. They certainly could trade back into the round, which could, of course, cost them next year’s top selection.

Indianapolis gave up the highest spot when it traded for the 13th pick to San Francisco for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who then signed a new contract worth about $21 million per year.

The Dolphins, who have three first-round selections, got No. 18 overall from Pittsburgh for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was a star for the Steelers in 2019.

The 19th spot belongs to Las Vegas — that’s the Raiders, folks — as part of the 2018 deal that sent Khalil Mack to Chicago. No. 20 belongs to Jacksonville in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a deal made during last season with the Rams.

Buffalo acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from Minnesota for the 22nd spot, and Miami has Houston’s slot, No. 26, from last year’s deal for tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Original Story:

From his home in the New York City suburbs, Roger Goodell will handle perhaps his most visible annual chore — announcing draft picks.

Visible, but this time virtual.

Not since the NFL draft became a televised event in 1980 has it been stripped to the basics like this year’s proceedings will be.

Beginning tonight, as a safeguard against the coronavirus pandemic, adhering to medical and governmental advice and restrictions, selectors will work from their homes. Prospects will be at their homes, too.

Goodell, who ordered all team facilities closed on March 26 and has extended that ban indefinitely, won’t be sharing hugs with Joe Burrow or Chase Young or any of the other 32 first-rounders. He will offer congratulations remotely, but otherwise this will be the barest of drafts.

And certainly not the easiest.

“Everyone is really particular about how they go through the drafts, right?” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff says. “They want to have the draft rooms. They want to have all the technology. It takes a lot of people taking a lot of deep breaths on it, as you can imagine.

“Again, I really believe most teams are quite set and I would say from our standpoint, though technology is going to have to switch and we’re going to be asked to work out of our own homes, I feel like we have such a really sound personnel department. … We feel honestly if this was moved up 10 days ahead and we had to draft out of the back of a shed we’d be prepared to capitalize on it and do an adept job with it.”

Whoa! There were some teams that wanted the draft pushed back a few weeks. The main issue naturally, has been the collection of information.

With no in-person interviews outside of the brief ones at the scouting combine, few pro days and, perhaps most essentially, no in-depth physical exams conducted by team doctors, the deep data dives have turned into snorkeling exercises.

That didn’t hurt the likes of LSU quarterback Burrow, who barring a stunning move by the Bengals, will be the first name Goodell calls out Thursday. Same for Young, Ohio State’s dominant defender and probably the best player in this crop.

But guys carrying question marks? Guys who had medical issues and didn’t get the usual re-check following the scouting combine? Or players who didn’t get invited to the combine? Or collegians with off-field issues?

“That’s what you miss out on,” Giants GM Dave Gettleman says of the lack of in-person encounters. “By not having pro days, you also miss that personal contact. Watching guys among their peers and how they operate, how they’re received. That tells a lot when you just watch a kid in those circumstances.

“Obviously, when we would go to workouts, a lot of times the night before, our coach and scout that would be at the pro day would take one, two or three of the players out to dinner and have some conversation that way. We’re losing the personal touch points. We have the visual touch point, but we’re really missing out on the personal touch point.”

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t fretting the missing info. It’s 2020, after all.

“With technology these days it feels like it is in person,” he said of the sort-of meetings. “You have the FaceTime, you have the Zoom meetings. Honestly, a lot of these kids are most comfortable doing that. They’re on FaceTime 12 hours a day with their friends and people, so you get the most comfortable version of them on that FaceTime, honestly.

“The in-person workouts, seeing them move around and do things like that, obviously you’d like to do that. But as far the sit-down component, being comfortable with the interview process, I feel like you get just as much through this type of technology.”

And Rams GM Les Snead believes the old reliable is, well, most reliable this time around.

“We rely on the film more than any other piece of data, in terms of the evaluating,” Snead says. “If you relied on it 90%, maybe you’ve got to rely on the film 94%. If you relied on it 80%, maybe you need to rely on it 88%.”

There is one added challenge, which Eagles personnel boss Howie Roseman describes — tongue in cheek, we think.

“It’s funny,” Roseman says. “I got on a chat with a bunch of other GMs, because our kids get an opportunity to go to those league meetings, so they all hang out together and they have been fortunate to grow up together, which is really special. We are trying to figure out stuff to keep them busy during the draft.

“Normally, I’ll get text messages from my boys about stuff that’s going on with the draft and I won’t pay attention to them. Now the knocking on the door, we’re going to have to make sure we give them some things to do here to keep them busy. I think it’s a different dynamic, but when we are in the draft room, we have some position coaches that are doing the same thing, so we’ll pull on that.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)