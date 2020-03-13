Masters postponed over coronavirus outbreak, golf club announces

article

Augusta National Golf Club announced Friday the Masters Tournament will be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, following in the footsteps of several professional sports leagues across the world.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred S. Riley said plans to have the event, along with the August National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, changed after learning of new information and expert analysis.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date,” Riley said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.

