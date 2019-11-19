Meet the ladies of WWE Smackdown

The ladies have taken over WWE.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, aka the iiconics are proof of that. Best friends from Australia with the same dream.

“We both had the dream since childhood of becoming WWE superstars," one half of the the iiconics.

So they came to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL to train for three years before making their debut on smackdown live in April of 2018, and they quickly made an impact.

“We like to make the crowd laugh, and we will also get in the ring and kick butt too!"

And that’s exactly what they did, attacking Charlotte Flair causing her to lose the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

But their biggest moment came at Wrestlemania in April of 2019 when they captured the WWE women’s tag team title.

“To win the championships on the grandest stage of them all, on our first Wrestlemania together, I don’t know if anything will get better than that.”

There was a time when women in wrestling were a second thought.

“At that time they were just eye candy and a part of the show but not to the same level,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the executive vice president of WWE.

Now WWE superstars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are at the forefront of the sport.

Wrestlemania 35 showed the true power of women in the WWE with an all-female main event for the first time in history with Lynch coming out on top.

They’ve sparked a whole new generation of women in the sport like Briana Brandy who want to follow in their footsteps.

“My goal is to headline Wrestlemania and the main event, to be on the main stage, doing everything big hopefully," WWE NXT superstar Briana Brandy.

FOX 46 reported on this story from Charlotte, N.C.