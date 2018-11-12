NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson dead at 83

article

NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson has died at age 83.

Pearson was the NASCAR rookie of the year in 1960, and won 105 races-- second all-time, and won a Daytona 500.

Pearson was part of NASCAR's inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2011 after winning three Grand National Series championships.

According to NASCAR, his cause of death is unknown at this time, but his family had reported that Pearson suffered a stroke in December 2014.

Pearson was nicknamed “The Silver Fox” in acknowledgement of both his late-race guile and prematurely gray hair.

"On behalf of everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, we offer our most sincere condolences to Ricky, Larry, Eddie and the entire Pearson family. A member of the second class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011, David was indisputably one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history—and one of the greatest in all forms of motorsports of all time. His driving style epitomized his nickname: “The Silver Fox.” He had an incredible feel for any race car he drove and knew when to save his equipment and when and how hard to push his equipment at just the right time. The epic battles between David and his rival, good friend and fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, were key factors in the growth of NASCAR. Their rivalry grew our sport’s following through the 1960s and 1970s and to this day they are the two winningest drivers in NASCAR premier series history. Richard has always acknowledged that David was his toughest competitor on the track. Through their intense and epic battles, they maintained immense respect for one another during their driver days and beyond. David made an indelible mark on NASCAR history, and it is because of competitors like him that NASCAR is what it is today. We are forever indebted to David and are proud to help ensure his incredible legacy will forever be remembered,” NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said in a statement.