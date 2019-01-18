NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood dies at 93

article

NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood, who founded Wood Brothers Racing in 1953, has died. He was 93.

Wood Brothers Racing made the announcement of Wood's passing Friday on social media:

ESPN reports while Wood won four times as a driver, the team -- which is now run by sons Eddie and Len and daughter Kim -- has won 99 times, most recently with Ryan Blaney behind the wheel in 2017.

Statement released by NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday:

NASCAR's longest-active team, Wood Brothers racing has won at least one race in seven consecutive decades. For more on this story, please click here.