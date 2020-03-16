NASCAR pauses season through May 3

article

As the country continues to come to grips with how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR has announced a prolonged postponement of the season.

After postponing the season for two weeks, NASCAR officials have decided to extend the delay through May 3rd and plan on returning to racing in Martinsville.

Citing CDC guidance, the organization says this is in the best interest for 'the health and safety of our fans, industry, and the communities in which we race.'

NASCAR says it intends to hold all 36 races this season and are reviewing schedule during this fluid, ever-changing landscape.