Newton missing from practice Tuesday sparking speculation

As the Panthers prepare for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (4 p.m. on WJZY), Cam Newton was nowhere to be found at practice on Tuesday leaving his status up in the air for week three's road game.

According to the Panthers website, practice was scheduled to start at 11:50 a.m. and Tuesday is media day for the Panthers as players will address the media at 2:30 p.m. followed by Ron Rivera.

Newton re-aggravated a foot injury last week in a loss on Thursday night to Tampa Bay.

The Panthers are 0-2 this season and Newton has a 56 completion percentage with zero touchdowns, one interception, and a pair of lost fumbles.

