NFL: Browns DE Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely, Larry Ogunjobi out one game for fight

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is suspended indefinitely without pay for Thursday night’s fight during the Pittsburgh Steelers game.

The NFL announced Friday afternoon the professional football player is out for at least the remainder of the regular season and postseason. He must also meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on reinstatement and pay a fine.

Both teams were fined $250,000, the NFL said. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who played college football at UNC-Charlotte, is also suspended for one game and fined. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a one-game suspension and fine.

In the last few moments of the Browns 21-7 win, a brawl broke out when Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head. Rudolph is a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“It is embarrassing. What I did was foolish,” Garrett said in the locker room.