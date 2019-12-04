Niners football coach addresses swirling rumors

article

Should he stay or should he go?

Following an unprecedented college football season at UNC Charlotte, the 49ers head coach shot down any rumors about the first-year head coach departing for greener pastures.

"I'm all Niner," Will Healy told Fox 46 on Wednesday in relation to reports that Missouri and Ole Miss were interested in the 34-year-old. This week Missouri fired Barry Odom and Ole Miss parted ways with Matt Luke. The regular season ended on Saturday.

NINERS GOING TO FIRST-EVER BOWL GAME

Healy, one of the youngest coaches in college football, is considered to be a rising star after being named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year and now turning around the 49ers football team and taking them to a bowl game.

The Niners will participate in the program's first-ever bowl game as they face Buffalo in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl on December 20th.