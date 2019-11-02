Panthers' Addison out Sunday after brother fatally shot

article

The Panthers released the final injury report on Saturday for Sunday's game against the Titans and have ruled linebacker Mario Addison out after he has spent the week in Alabama mourning the loss of his brother who was shot to death.

Ron Rivera called the situation bigger than football.

Addison has been a star for the Panthers so far this season, racking up nine tackles so far and ranks 11th in the NFL averaging 6.5 sacks this season.