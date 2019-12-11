Panthers apply for MLS soccer team name patent

article

It looks like the Panthers are not waiting around for an official announcement on whether or not an MLS team will be coming to the Queen City.

The Panthers organization applied for a patent to name the city's professional soccer team and Charlotte Monarchs FC is among one of the options, according to paperwork filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office from last Friday.

The trademark would cover apparel such as clothing apparel and accessories as well as communications such as film, internet, and mobile media.

The location listed on the patent of the proposed team is 800 S. Mint Street, the location of Bank of America Stadium.

@QCFootballChronicle posted on Twitter that there were at least eight potential names for the 30th MLS club, and all of them include FC.

The patent has been accepted but not finalized, as of Tuesday. Stephen Argeris, Vice President and General counsel of the Carolina Panthers, is listed as the patents' correspondent.

The announcement is expected to happen before the end of the year.