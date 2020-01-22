Panthers' Christian McCaffrey awards U.S. Marine 2 tickets to Super Bowl LIV

Carolina Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey teamed up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to award a deserving military member the experience of a lifetime. A free trip to Super Bowl LIV along with one guest!

“Sergeant Major Leiva started serving this country in the Marines before I was born and is still serving today, which is remarkable,” said Christian McCaffrey. “I am thankful to be able to team up with USAA and the MCA&F to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant Major Leiva and am looking forward to personally thanking him for his continued service when we meet at the Super Bowl.”

Sergeant Major Luis "Chino" Leiva first joined the United States Marine Corps in 1990. During his military service career, Sergeant Major Leiva has been deployed to Iraq (2006-07), Afghanistan (2009-10), South Korea, Japan, and been stationed at various bases stateside.

Serving in a variety of roles, highlights include time as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commanding Officer at Camp Mujuk in the Republic of Korea, Fleet Marine Force tours, and instructor at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, CA.

Since August 2019, he has been stationed at the School of Infantry East / Camp Geiger. With a decorated career of service spanning three decades, Sergeant Major Leiva has been bestowed with accolades including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal with four gold stars, the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star, and the Combat Action Ribbon with gold star.

The New York native is a Baltimore Ravens fan and is planning on attending the Super Bowl with his older brother Jorge.

McCaffrey will meet with Sergeant Major Leiva and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend, starting Jan. 31.