Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek trade

article

The Panthers on Tuesday gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

General manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his representation to discuss the plan, signaling the end of a nine-year run in Carolina.

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Hurney said. "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

Cam Newton fired back on Instagram Tuesday, commenting on the Panthers account saying, "Stop with the world play! I never asked for it!! There's no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!!! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this!! LOVE."

Newton, who will turn 31 in May, has made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL's MVP in 2015. But Newton has suffered numerous injuries since 2016, which led to multiple surgeries on his throwing shoulder and a foot procedure.

Newton, who holds most of Carolina's all-time passing records, was limited to two games in 2019 after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the preseason.