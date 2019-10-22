Panthers Kyle Allen says he wants to focus more on winning future games than his position

Following a 4-3 record so far this season, Carolina Panthers Quarterback Kyle Allen addressed the media on Tuesday and said he wants to focus more on winning future games than his position with the team.

"I’ve always wanted to be a starting quarterback, but that’s not the endgame. Winning is," Allen said.

Allen went on to say that Quarterback Cam Newton has been acting like a coach while in the Panthers building and continues to be a big help.

KYLE ALLEN TO START AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO

Allen will start Sunday, Oct. 27 against the San Francisco 49ers as Cam Newton continues his rehabilitation, head coach Ron Rivera said this week. Rivera said Newton may be on the practice field later this week.

The Panthers (4-3) are coming off a bye week and will face their toughest test of the season against the undefeated 49ers.