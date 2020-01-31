Panthers’ linebacker Shaq Thompson opens up, has eyes on being ‘captain’

The Panthers may be in the middle of an identity crisis with a tumultuous end to the season and several shake-ups with key players, but one thing will remain the same: The face of the defense, Shaq Thompson.

"It feels good...I'm ready for it. Like I said, those four years got me ready for this. Just learning how TD leads, how Luke leads, it's got me ready for this. And trying to out how I lead in the middle of both of those and bringing it all together and just really trying to step up," Thompson said.

While Thompson is now a lead defensive player and quickly becoming one of the Panthers veteran players with four years under his belt, he says he's still staying humble.

"I'll never replace TD's shoes. We're two different players. I can follow in his footsteps and create my own shoes a little bit, but I'll never be in his shoes," Thompson said. "We're two different players. He plays a certain way and I play a certain way."

Thompson says he plans on bringing his own kind of leadership style to the team. He just got a big contract from the team and according to number 54, and he plans on being worth every penny.

"Just stepping up as a vocal leader and not being one of those quiet leaders. I know some people can do it...but being more of one of those vocal leaders and holding everyone accountable, even myself."

Thompson said he watched Luke Kuechly and Davis on the defensive line during his come-up in college, but now, it's time for him to embrace his own opportunities for leadership among Carolina.

"Just stepping up and being there for them and carrying them, lifting their spirits if we're in a bad place. We're gonna get beat, just bringing that energy, I think that's a lot of what we were missing last season."

He says he's ready for the challenge.

"I would like to call it, but we'll see."

Thompson says he's looking forward to the season with new head coach Matt Rhule.

"He's a great guy. We sat down the other day and talked, just about life, about his family and my family, just seeing how things are going to be around here."

While the Panthers are facing an uphill battle in the new season after the loss of major playmakers and their coach of nine years, Thompson is keeping the strength and optimism of Carolina alive.