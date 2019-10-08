Panthers London game airing on FOX 46 WJZY

The Carolina Panthers are headed to London.

The Panthers will play overseas for the first time in franchise history this fall, taking on NFC South foe Tampa Bay. Carolina, Green Bay and Houston are the only franchises not to play in London since the NFL launched the international games in 2007.

The contest is a home game for the Buccaneers, meaning the Panthers will have eight regular-season games at Bank of America Stadium per usual.

The Panthers (3-2) are looking for revenge after losing to Tampa Bay in their home opener.

The Panthers play Sunday, October 13. You can watch the game on FOX 46 WJZY. Coverage starts at 5 a.m.