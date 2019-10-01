Panthers place Kawann Short on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers placed defensive lineman Kawann Short on injured reserve with a partially torn rotator cuff, the team announced Monday.

Short suffered the injury in Week 2 against Tampa Bay (9/12) and has missed the past two games.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 29: Kawann Short #99 of the Carolina Panthers during their preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty I Expand





“KK has done everything he could possibly do to try to play these past two games,” general manager Marty Hurney said, “but we have made the decision that it is in the best long-term interest of KK and the team that he undergo surgery to fix his shoulder and focus on his rehab and get ready for next season.”



The Panthers signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox, Jr. from the practice squad to fill the open roster spot.

