Panthers player has his car stolen

article

Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan had his car stolen this weekend, he announced in a social post on Twitter Saturday.

"To the kids who stole my car last night, in a world where we have the choice to be whoever and whatever we want to be, it breaks my heart to see us continuously choosing to do wrong," he said.

Hoan, who has been on injured reserve for the past month with a knee injury, underwent surgery, and is not expected to return this season. Hogan has a one-year deal worth about $15. million that expires at the end of the year.

It's unclear where exactly Hogan lives or the incident happened.

"I am asking in the spirit of the holidays, and from the bottom of my heart, to find the courage and kindness to return what you've taken from my family and neighborhood."