Panthers QB Kyle Allen traded to Redskins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen has been traded to the Redskins, the NFL announced Monday. 

The rookie quarterback filled in for Cam Newton in 12 games following a foot injury that benched Newton for the end of the Panthers season. 

Allen was set to become a free agent, but the Panthers signed him to another year-long contract before trading him for a pick in the draft. 

LINK: PANTHERS SIGN QB KYLE ALLEN FOR ANOTHER YEAR 

Allen went 5-7 after winning his first four starts and threw 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. However, he did have some trouble holding on to the ball, fumbling 13 times in 13 games.