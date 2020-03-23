Panthers QB Kyle Allen traded to Redskins

article

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen has been traded to the Redskins, the NFL announced Monday.

The rookie quarterback filled in for Cam Newton in 12 games following a foot injury that benched Newton for the end of the Panthers season.

Allen was set to become a free agent, but the Panthers signed him to another year-long contract before trading him for a pick in the draft.

Allen went 5-7 after winning his first four starts and threw 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. However, he did have some trouble holding on to the ball, fumbling 13 times in 13 games.