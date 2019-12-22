Panthers reeling from latest loss in Indy

article

Nyheim Hines scored on two punt returns and set up another score with a 40-yard punt return to help the Indianapolis Colts pull away from Carolina 38-6.

Indy won for the first time in five weeks. Hines broke the franchise's single-game record with 195 yards on punt returns. It was the highest total by any NFL player in 15 years.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said he's never been a part of a season like this. "This is a collective failure as an organization," Olsen said after the game in the locker room when asked about the way the season has unfolded.

The Panthers have lost seven straight. Both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs.