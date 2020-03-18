Panthers say bye-bye to Reid, Bradberry, Addison

article

Add Eric Reid to the list of Panthers departures. Reid announced on social media he is parting ways with the Panthers.

Free agency officially began on Wednesday.

"I enjoyed my time and the support I received from the fans, media, teammates, and staff there will be remembered," Reid stated on Twitter.

Reid caught the public's attention when he took a knee in support of friend Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, during the national anthem.

Reid was signed by the Panthers in 2018 after spending five seasons with the 49ers.

Meanwhile, James Bradberry posted on Twitter, 'Thank You Carolina', and ESPN is reporting the cornerback has been signed by the New York Giants. Bradberry was drafted by the Panthers in 2016 and has been with the team since.

The Panthers announced this week that they will allow franchise quarterback Cam Newton to seek a trade. The Panthers then offered Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater a three-year, $63 million deal, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The Panthers are also severing ties with Mario Addison, who has signed with the Buffalo Bills. "Today, I want to publicly thank the entire Panthers Organization and all the loyal fans and supporters," Addison said on Instagram. "For 7 years you’ve had my back, encouraged me, and cheered from the stands."

Greg Olsen, who was a team captain, announced earlier this year he was signing with Seattle.

The Panthers finished the season 5-11.