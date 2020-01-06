Panthers sign DE Obada to one-year extension

article

The Panthers and defensive end Efe Obada agreed to a one-year contract extension on Monday, the first free agent signing of the offseason for the organization.

Obada had a career-best 24 tackles in his second season in the NFL. The 27-year-old Nigerian who was mainly raised in England was initially signed as a free agent by the Dallas cowboys in 2015 but then waived. After going through a similar situation with Kansas City and Atlanta, the Panthers signed Obada to the practice squad in 2017.

"With all the changes in the organization, there are going to be fresh eyes in the coaching department with a new system and new philosophies," Obada told Panthers.com. "It’s going to be like a rookie year for me, kind of a 'prove it' year."

The Panthers are in the midst of a coaching search having parted ways with Ron Rivera after nine seasons.