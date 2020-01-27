Petition seeks to change NBA logo to feature late Kobe Bryant

article

Following the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the world looked for ways to remember an icon.

Kobe, Gianna, and seven others were killed when Bryant’s helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California while they were reportedly on their way to a travel basketball game Sunday morning.

One of the ways some hope to immortalize Bryant is by changing the NBA’s logo to feature him and his silhouette.

A petition on Change.org sought to have the NBA logo changed from fellow Lakers-legend Jerry West, to instead feature Bryant.

Jerry West himself spoke on Bryant’s passing in a television interview on Sunday. “To hear this news this morning, frankly, at first I was shocked,” West said. “I really felt like a surrogate father to him … this has been one of the most horrible days of our life,” West said.

“The thing that I will share with you is how, to me, the maturity I saw him grow into, I saw him deal with press that was negative at times because he played the game with a flair, and anytime you play the game with a flair you’re susceptible to making mistakes. I was his biggest supporter but I had some very serious talks with him.”

The petition’s goal was set at 300,000 signatures and had already reached more than 220,00 signatures by Monday morning.