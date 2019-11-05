Placed on IR, Cam Newton's season is done

article

The Carolina Panthers have officially placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a written release. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Prior to 2018, Newton missed just three starts in seven years. The former NFL MVP missed the final two games of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. Then he suffered a left midfoot sprain in the third week of the preseason.

In his two games this season, Newton completed 50-of-89 passes for 572 yards and no touchdown passes with one interception while rushing five times for -2 yards.

In 2015 the Panthers signed Newton to a five-year, $103.8 million contract with $41 million guaranteed. He has one year remaining on his contract worth $21 million and would become a free agent at the end of the 2020 season.

All of that is up in the air now. Newton returned from off-season shoulder surgery on his throwing shoulder and then developed a Lisfranc foot injury that has now sidelined him for the remainder of the 2019 season. Newton played in the first two games of the year, both losses, and did not score a touchdown. In his absence, Kyle Allen has solidified his spot as the team's starting QB.