Players with Carolina ties involved in nasty brawl at end of Steelers vs. Browns game

Some suspensions could be handed out soon following a brawl during Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph from Rock Hill, South Carolina was sacked near the end of the game and the incident lead to a big fight between him and Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett.

During the fight, Garrett grabbed Rudolph's helmet and pulled it off. He then was observed hitting Rudolph on the top of the head with his helmet.

Cleveland Browns Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who was also involved in the fight, played college football at UNC-Charlotte. He was the first player to be drafted in the NFL from the university.

Rudolph addressed the media about the brawl after the game.

"[I] had a bone to pick with him after what he did and I wasn't gonna... you know I appreciate the line always having my back...and putting it to bed but I was angry," Rudolph said. "So, [I'm] human."

These two teams will take each other on again in about two weeks.

This story was reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.