QB Will Grier expected to start Sunday for the Panthers

The Panthers are expecting to start Will Grier at quarterback in place of Kyle Allen on Sunday when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m., WJZY) according to comments from head coach Perry Fewell on Wednesday. Fewell is expected to make a formal announcement on the change on Thursday and the coach said Grier has been taking snaps with the first team.

The switch would come as Kyle Allen, who has replaced an injured Cam Newton, has struggled under center during the mid-season stretch and the team has now lost six straight and seven of the last eight.

Grier was selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He previously played at the University of Florida.

The Panthers have two games remaining this season with the final game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium.