Report: Cam Newton out 'indefinitely' with a Lisfranc injury

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury and the job could be Kyle Allen's for a while, according to The Athletic.

After announcing Newton's foot injury last week, the Panthers moved quickly on Monday to try to prevent any additional mixed messages. Head Coach Ron Rivera said Newton will miss his second straight game and Kyle Allen will remain the Panthers starter in Houston on Sunday.

Rivera declined to give a firm timeline for Newton's return.

The Athletic reports that multiple sources confirmed Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury, in which the ligaments of the mid-foot rupture, causing instability with the joints. Some Lisfranc injuries involve trauma to the small bones in the foot, although the Panthers described it as a mid-foot sprain.

The news organization said keeping Newton on the sidelines through Oct. 20, 2019 would make the most sense for the long-term outlooks of both player and team.

Allen was named starter after Newton suffered the foot injury in a loss in week three to Tampa Bay in a Thursday night game. Allen shined on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for four touchdowns, 261 yards, and no interceptions enroute to a 38-20 road win.

Newton started the first two games of the season, both losses.

Rivera said Monday on the team's website that Newton needs more time to rest his foot and get better. Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina's third preseason game and then aggravated the injury.