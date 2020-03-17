Report: Kevin Durant has the coronavirus

article

Kevin Durant has the coronavirus according to an interview he did with The Athletic.

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the new coronavirus bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The team announced Tuesday that one unspecified player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets added in a statement.