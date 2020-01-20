Report: Luke Kuechly interested in post-retirement role with Panthers

article

Luke Kuechly is finished playing football with the Carolina Panthers, but he might not be officially done with the team.

ESPN reports Kuechly is interested in having a role with the Panthers, whether it's as an adviser, coach, or executive. He also could pursue a job in broadcasting.

"At the age of 28, Kuechly still doesn't know what direction his post-playing days will take. But it's possible he could be with the Panthers and a network simultaneously," ESPN reported.

The Panthers linebacker announced his retirement last week after eight seasons with the Panthers, saying it was the right thing to do.

"There's only one way to play this game since I was a little kid – play fast, play physical and play strong. And at this point I don't know if I am able to do that anymore," Kuechly said.

The 28-year-old was unquestionably one of Carolina's greatest players and one of the best linebackers in the league.

"Beyond his extraordinary performance on the field, Luke has had a tremendous impact on this organization and region," owner David Tepper said. "It's obviously going to be very difficult for all of us because we know that no player can replace what he's been for this organization for the last eight years. His presence can't be replicated."

Kuechly won Defensive Player of the Year award (2013) and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award (2012). He helped the panthers get to the second Super Bowl appearance in their history in 2015. He finishes his career with 1,092 tackles, the most in the NFL since he entered the league, and 18 interceptions, the most by a linebacker since 2012 and third-most in franchise history.

"While I wish we could have him for many more years, he has done everything the right way and we respect the decision that he's made," Tepper said. "Luke is a once-in-a-generation player and someone we want every member of this organization to emulate."

Kuechly suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.