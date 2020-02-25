Report: Panthers expected to move forward with Cam Newton as starting QB

article

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to move forward with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Panthers are "moving forward with Newton as their starting quarterback."

He also added that even if the Panthers wanted to trade Newton, it would be hard to do so until the foot injury that cost him much of the 2019 season is completely healed, a process that may not be completed for "several months."

The Panthers expect their veteran QB to pass a physical in March, likely allowing for some degree of participation in the offseason program under new head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Newton will turn 31 in May as he enters the final season of a five-year, $103.8 million contract, hoping to rebound from the foot surgery he had in early-to-mid December.

His presence on the roster won't necessarily prevent the Panthers from drafting or signing a young quarterback.