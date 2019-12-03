Report: Tepper may offer up $425 million to bring MLS to Charlotte

Major League Soccer in Charlotte could soon become a reality.

Panthers owner David Tepper is ready to write a massive check to MLS. Sources say Tepper is ready to invest $425 million. MLS officials approve his bid to launch the league's 30th franchise in the Queen City.

Tepper is also said to have requested the charlotte city council to designate taxpayer dollars which would be used to build a training facility and update Bank of America Stadium to accommodate the pro soccer franchise.

The MLS Board of Governors is set to discuss expansion plans in New York City Thursday. Charlotte is one of several potential markets they're considering.

